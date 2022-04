There’s something instantly relaxing about sitting in a deck chair. For starters, the reclined angle doesn’t really allow for anything more strenuous than reading a book or sleepily staring out to sea – there’s no such thing as impeccable posture at this angle. Plus, once you’ve sunk deep into the welcoming curve of the sling itself, it’s such an effort to get back out that you may as well just lounge a bit longer.Originally used on a ship’s deck – hence the name – the deck chair is now a firm feature of beaches, parks and gardens as...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO