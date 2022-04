Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer‘s list of celeb targets at the Oscars was initially much longer. At a Las Vegas standup show on Saturday, the ABC telecast’s co-host revealed (per Vanity Fair) that she ended up cutting a number of jokes from her monologue under the advice of her lawyers. She then proceeded to share one of those excised quips with the audience. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she reportedly said. Schumer was also apparently poised to take aim at Joe Rogan and James...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO