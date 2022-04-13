ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

Woman Steals Digital Traffic Sign, Investigators Find It in Her Vehicle: Sheriff's Office

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Monday on a drug charge and theft after she allegedly stole a digital traffic sign and kept it in her vehicle. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said sheriff's deputies...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 3

Related
WTVM

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 13 individuals, saves 1-year-old in traffic stop arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a number of traffic stops last week resulting in big numbers in the county, and also saving a toddler. During the March 15-19 traffic stops, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 individuals, cleared nine felony warrants, seized 81 grams of marijuana and one firearm, and wrote 10 other traffic citations.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Parker County, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Parker County, TX
Crime & Safety
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Parker, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Asking Public For Help IDing Person Of Interest In Aggravated Assault Case

UPDATE – Detectives canvassed the area and were able to locate video of the “person of interest” in the aggravated assault offense that occurred March 16, 2022, at 2975 Blackburn Street. The video can be found on DPD’s website. DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are asking members of the public for help identifying a man they consider a “person of interest” in a Mar. 16 aggravated assault case. Police said that at about 7:18 a.m., officers responded to a call about a woman bleeding in an apartment parking garage at 2975 Blackburn Street. The victim, 31, had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Detectives are not attempting to identify and speak with a person of interest they said was seen earlier with the victim. Dallas Police are asking the public to help identify this man. (credit: Dallas Police Department) Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Timothy Johnston, #8977 at 214-470-3723 or timothy.johnston@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 046061-2022.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Police bust illegal gas station at North Texas home

DALLAS — As gas prices continue to rise, so are gas thefts across North Texas, according to the Dallas Police Department. Dallas police said they recently raided a property in Oak Cliff for stolen gas. “We found a house that was being used as a gas station,” said Richard...
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Sign#Methamphetamine#Tarrant County Sheriff#Parker County Sheriff
KXAN

Texas man arrested for beating dog to death, police say

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a San Antonio man on a 3rd-degree felony after police say he beat a small dog to death. On March 16, the Bexar County Sheriffs’ Office received a call reporting Michael Ruperto Uriegas for beating and killing a family member’s dog, Rugers. Photos of Rugers were shared […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KHOU

'She was a beautiful person': UTMB NICU nurse from Galveston shot and killed on Gulf Freeway

LA MARQUE, Texas — A woman found shot to death in her car on the Gulf Freeway has been identified as 42-year-old Patrina Compton from Galveston. The UTMB NICU nurse was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-45 near Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park, according to the La Marque Police Department. She had been shot multiple times and her car was full of bullet holes.
LA MARQUE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

1 dead after road rage shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- One person is dead following a road rage shooting in Fort Worth Wednesday, police said.On April 6, officers were sent to a shooting call on the 1400 block of South Freeway Service Road.When they arrived, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers said they also located another man who remained at the scene.Detectives determined there was a road rage incident between the victim and suspect just before the shooting on I-35.The victim -- who has not been identified at this time -- was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.No arrest has been made at this time and this investigation remains ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy