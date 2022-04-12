PSRC and ULI Northwest to host transit-oriented development event

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights city leaders are faced with a drive-through dilemma. The fast-food takeout option is popular with many customers who prefer to stay in their car. “Sometimes you don’t have time to go inside and wait in line to order,” one customer said in a local drive-through. Citrus Heights currently has 69 drive-through businesses, but community concerns surfaced earlier this year when a new Raising Cane’s restaurant opened on Greenback Lane. “This needs to be managed in some way,” Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer said. In February, Schaefer said he wanted to consider a five-year moratorium on drive-throughs. “We just want to slow...

CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO