PSRC and ULI Northwest to host transit-oriented development event

After 16 years of deliberation, plans to revitalize Hoboken’s waterfront are moving forward. New Jersey Transit, the City of Hoboken, and developer LCOR on Wednesday released new renderings of Hoboken Connect, a mixed-use transit project that aims to bring major investments to the city. The development will include a 20-story office building with retail, a 389-unit residential property with 20 percent of the units affordable, public open space, and the renovation of transit infrastructure and buildings like the historic Lackawanna Terminal. The project is currently under review by the city and is pending redevelopment agreement approvals, which could be decided next month.
