PSRC and ULI Northwest to host transit-oriented development event

psrc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHear from the experts about equitable financing tools for TOD. PSRC and ULI Northwest will co-host the Incentives for TOD: TIF and Other Financing Tools event on April 29,...

www.psrc.org

6sqft

See new looks for the massive mixed-use ‘transit-oriented’ project headed to the Hoboken waterfront

After 16 years of deliberation, plans to revitalize Hoboken’s waterfront are moving forward. New Jersey Transit, the City of Hoboken, and developer LCOR on Wednesday released new renderings of Hoboken Connect, a mixed-use transit project that aims to bring major investments to the city. The development will include a 20-story office building with retail, a 389-unit residential property with 20 percent of the units affordable, public open space, and the renovation of transit infrastructure and buildings like the historic Lackawanna Terminal. The project is currently under review by the city and is pending redevelopment agreement approvals, which could be decided next month.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Register Citizen

How New Britain plans to expand its transit-oriented housing

NEW BRITAIN — Local officials are hoping that selling several city-owned properties to a Newington developer will bolster transit-oriented development. Developer Douglas Bromfield is already renovating the Berkowitz Building, which is located 608 Main St., near the entrance to the city’s Polish business district. Mayor Erin Stewart and...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CBS Sacramento

Citrus Heights City Leaders Consider Solutions To Drive-Through Dilemma

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Citrus Heights city leaders are faced with a drive-through dilemma. The fast-food takeout option is popular with many customers who prefer to stay in their car. “Sometimes you don’t have time to go inside and wait in line to order,” one customer said in a local drive-through. Citrus Heights currently has 69 drive-through businesses, but community concerns surfaced earlier this year when a new Raising Cane’s restaurant opened on Greenback Lane. “This needs to be managed in some way,” Vice Mayor Tim Schaefer said. In February, Schaefer said he wanted to consider a five-year moratorium on drive-throughs. “We just want to slow...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA

