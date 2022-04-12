Phillips 66 CEO Garland to step down

Moderna tapped Jorge Gomez to take over the role of chief financial officer next month upon the retirement of David Meline, the current company CFO. Gomez joins Moderna from dental equipment maker Dentsply Sirona, Inc., where he served in the CFO role as well. At Dentsply, Gomez oversaw the company's financial operations, accounting, auditing, investor relations, and information technology. He was also responsible for helming that company's sustainability and ESG (environmental, social and government) program. He will assume his new role with Moderna on May 9.
