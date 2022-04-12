Phillips 66 CEO Garland to step down

Click here to read the full article. ZDF Studios CEO and President Fred Burcksen is leaving after 26 years with the company and will be replaced by Markus Schaefer in July. Schaefer, a former CEO of All3Media Deutschland and Deputy Chairman of the Alliance of German Producers – Film and Television, will shape the studio’s future strategy alongside Co-director Karoline Meichsner-Sertl. “In Markus Schaefer, we have an experienced media manager taking over the management of the ZDF Studios Group,” said Norbert Himmler, Director-General of owner ZDF, the German public service broadcaster. “With his knowledge of the industry and strategic skills, he will...

