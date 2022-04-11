New York Air Show Returns to Orange County, NY in August

His death on January 10, 2022, was confirmed by an autopsy to be that of Robert Alan Durst (April 12, 1943–January 10, 2022). Son of Seymour Durst, a prominent New York real estate developer, he was a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, the 2000 shooting of long-time acquaintance Susan Berman, and the 2001 killing of his neighbor, Morris Black . Convicted for bail jumping and evidence tampering (for dismembering Black’s body) in 2003, but cleared of murder, Durst faced little further legal action until his participation in the 2015 documentary miniseries The Jinx led to his being charged with Berman’s murder. In the year 2021, Durst was found guilty of the murder and sentenced to an eternity in jail without the possibility of release. He was arrested for the disappearance of McCormack not long after his sentencing, but his trial was never held since he died in 2022.

