Sunflowers are one of those species that really do tick every box. Aesthetically, they are as showy and dazzling as they come. Practically, they are incredibly easy to grow, with really good resistance to drought and pests. Economically, you can grow dozens of them from seed for less than the price of a pint and, if you save the ones you grow, you can produce hundreds more the next year. Yet perhaps the reason they aren’t as popular as they deserve to be is that few people are aware of their enormous diversity, which goes far beyond the giant, yellow types that immediately come to mind. So here is my attempt to address that.

