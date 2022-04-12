ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field & Stream

Video: Black Bear Trapped In SUV Trashes Vehicle and Eats Kid’s Homework

By Steven Hill
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haixy_0f7Ksfgp00
Asheville, North Carolina, is home to as many as 200 black bears. David Cardinez from Pixabay

A black bear was trapped inside an SUV parked in a family’s driveway in Asheville, North Carolina, for six hours before it finally figured out a novel way to escape: It smashed through the car’s windshield and climbed out over the hood.

Ashley McGowin, owner of the SUV, was alerted to the bruin’s presence when her dogs began barking ferociously after she put them out around dawn on April 7. She was able to record video of the bear as it began to emerge from the vehicle, and temporarily got stuck, just a few feet from her house. Despite seeing her SUV absolutely destroyed from the inside out, she had sympathy for the panicked sow, who had cubs nearby.

“I know it’s horrible. It’s horrible for the bear,” McGowin told WRAL News. “I am a little annoyed with the bears. But it was very distressing for me to see the mama bear in distress and suffering inside my car.

Video from this WRAL News report shows the bear escaping from the SUV, as well as the damage done to the vehicle.

McGowin was unsure how the bear got trapped inside her car, but she said the door may have been left unlocked. She theorized that the bear may have opened the door, crawled inside, and then become trapped when the wind blew the door shut. Neighbors later told her they heard honking around midnight, which led her to believe that the animal spent all night trying to find a way out.

A catalog of the damage offered by one young bystander shown in the WRAL report perhaps offers a hint at why the bear was attracted to the vehicle in the first place: “I see foam, wires, a bag of Ritz,” the youngster tells a reporter, “and broken stuff.”

The state Wildlife Resource Commission estimates 7,000 to 9,000 bears inhabit western North Carolina, and the city of Asheville is thought to provide year-round range for 100 to 200 bruins. McGowin said black bears are a fairly common sight in her yard, but she noted that the animals usually keep to themselves. She was happy to see the sow reunited with two cubs, who wandered off with their mother after the escape.

The upside? McGowin’s 10-year-old son, Seth, got one heck of a story to tell his friends, as well as a missing-assignment excuse that will likely go down as one of the most memorable his teachers will ever hear. “The bear, sadly, peed on the book I was reading at school,” Seth told WRAL, “and she ate my homework.”

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Mama Bear#Suv#Animals#Bruin#Wral News
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
CBS News

Iconic bull elk found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park: "He was definitely vulnerable"

An iconic bull elk who was known for his spectacular antlers has been found dead in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS Denver reports that some called the animal "Bruno" and to others, he was "Kahuna" or "Incredibull." Loren Schrag, who's been taking photos of the bull elk since 2018, told the station he came across the carcass — and said he believes it was killed by a mountain lion.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Seven-month-old girl is mauled to death by pet dog at Georgia home

An infant died on Tuesday in the suburbs of Augusta, Georgia, after being attacked by a dog.Serenity Garnett, seven months old, was staying with her great-grandmother Migdelia Guadalupe, in the city of Martinez, when a dog belonging to the owners of the home where Ms Guadalupe rented a room began to bite.Both Serenity and Ms Guadalupe were taken to the AU Medical Center for treatment, where the baby died and her great-grandmother required stitches.Rosalie Rivera, the grandmother of Serenity and daughter of Ms Guadalupe, described the child as “the happiest thing that has happened to this family in a long...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
665
Post
841K+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy