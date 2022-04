Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO