Evacuation Order Issued For Homes Near Wildfire Burning Between Las Animas And Fort Lyon

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (CBS4) – An evacuation order was issued on Tuesday afternoon for people living near a wildfire burning between Las Animas and Fort Lyon. The grass fire was burning in an area under a Red Flag Warning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed some highways in the area, including both directions of US 50 between County Road 33 and Oak Avenue.

The fire was burning in dry brush. What caused the fire is being investigated.

West Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that an engine and three firefighters were on their way to Las Animas on Tuesday night to assist with multiple threatening wildfires in Bent and Otero counties.

South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted on Tuesday night that the Wildland Task Force with engines from Arapahoe and Douglas counties departed from Castle Rock to assist with the wildfires in southeastern Colorado.