House Republicans propose spending part of surplus on new tax credit

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Senate has rejected a proposal pushed by Republicans to suspend the state gas tax through Labor Day. The State House News Service reports that eight Democrats and the chamber’s three Republicans supported lifting the 24-cent tax, while 29 Democratic senators opposed the measure. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts is $4.26, not far from a state record set earlier this month. Republicans in the Legislature backed the temporary tax suspension to ease the rising costs on consumers. Gov. Charlie Baker stopped short of fully endorsing the move, but said it deserved a fair hearing. “We cannot, and we will not, stand idle as motorists all across the Commonwealth are feeling pain at the gas pump,” Senator Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. Democrats, who hold large majorities on Beacon Hill, see the issue differently. “Taking money away from our transportation system is not what my constituents want,” said Sen. Brendan Crighton, chair of the Transportation Committee. House lawmakers rejected a similar idea earlier this month.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO