Beckles & Recher: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Brock Lesnar has been pulled from the listing for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. We noted earlier this year how Lesnar was advertised for WrestleMania Backlash and Money In the Bank, from the time the events were first announced. Lesnar has not been seen since losing the WrestleMania 38 main event to new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but coming out of WrestleMania he was still being advertised for Backlash and Money In the Bank.

WWE ・ 19 HOURS AGO