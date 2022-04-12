ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
14 Best Retinol Eye Creams to Fight Fine Lines and Wrinkles

By Tatjana Freund
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnti-aging is a tricky market to navigate. While it may be a few more years before I ask my dermatologist for a little Botox pick-me-up, wherever you are in your anti-aging journey, it’s always the under-eyes that are the first areas to start looking a little worse for wear. Puffiness, fine...

shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

5 Ways to Get Your Hair Growing Faster

Trying to grow your hair out and not having much success? While there aren't any miracle products that'll make your hair grow faster overnight, there are a few things you can do to optimize your hair health. However, if you're looking to add length to your hair quickly, your best option would be to try out hair extensions. How fast your hair grows depends on a variety of factors, such as your hair type, your age, and the condition of your health.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily For Younger, Healthier-Looking Skin

Your diet is intricately linked to your complexion, and just as eating certain foods can cause irritation on the surface of the skin, so too can other ingredients improve your appearance and allow you to look healthier and brighter. Although a well-rounded skincare routine will also help to keep your complexion glowing, the inclusion of certain ingredients within your day to day diet may be able to take you to the next level, working in an anti-aging capacity while also generally amplifying your natural glow.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Processed Food To Stop Eating If You Struggle With Dry, Flaky Skin

While dry skin is a natural skin type for many people, it can also be exacerbated or become itchier and patchier with an unbalanced, salt-heavy diet. Drinking plenty of water, eating an array of vitamins and minerals and moisturizing daily can help combat dry skin, and evaluating and assessing your daily food and snack choices can be beneficial as well. We checked in with health and skincare experts Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA and Dr. Rudolf Probst, MD, to learn more about how one common (and undeniably delicious) processed food might be linked to dry skin and why it’s best to be wary of it for this reason.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Reviewers Say This New Eye Cream Is Their Secret Weapon for Eliminating Dark Circles & Wrinkles — It’s Already Sold Out at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true, good things come in small packages like this new eye cream, according to a Kiehl’s reviewer. The popular skincare brand, Kiehl’s, dropped a multi-purpose eye cream that targets all four zones around the eye: brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and undereye. It’s not just a moisturizer like other eye creams. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly lifts, smooth, de-puffs, and brightens the eye area for a youthful look. This super advanced cream is made with niacinamide and collagen peptide that’s responsible for brightening and improving fine lines plus crow’s feet. And better yet, only a small amount of this $55 eye cream is needed for each specific area. For all skin types, this non-greasy formula easily rejuvenates your eye areas. A Kiehl’s reviewer swears by this lightweight gel-cream, saying “I look and feel great. My insecurities about the wrinkles around my eyes are gone…And my results are just after two days and my bottle is still full. My new secret weapon. I look like I just got botox.”
SKIN CARE
In Style

This Brightening Serum Is Worth Every Penny for "Tired Moms and Tired Skin," Reviewers Say

I'm a simple person — I see a star-studded ingredient list, and I click. In this instance, I'm referring to the Gleamin Supercharged Balance Serum, a fast-absorbing formula that instantly firms and brightens aging, dull skin. While the rejuvenating serum pairs perfectly with the brand's other vitamin-C based products, a rich daily moisturizer and a refining clay mask, it's capable of performing some serious sorcery all on its own. Case in point: One reviewer said it's easily worth every penny for "tired moms and tired skin."
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Say You Should Put These 4 Foods On Your Plate Every Day For Younger Looking Skin Over 40

Beautiful skin starts from within. Of course, genetics and good skincare really help, but if you take those things out of the equation you are left with good habits and a diet that emphasizes fresh whole foods. If you’ve ever wondered what dermatologists think you should be eating more of to get the most radiant skin possible, SHEFinds went straight to the source. Mehmet Göker, Dermatology Specialist at Vera Clinic, says you should put these four foods on your plate every day for younger looking skin over 40.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Foundation Mistake You Have To Stop Making Because It Only Exaggerates Wrinkles

Foundation is one makeup tool that is exceptionally useful for smoothing the skin and creating the illusion of an even and bright complexion. However, as you age it becomes increasingly important to make sure that all aspects of your makeup routine are flattering your face and enhancing your best features, and certain application methods or mistakes can make foundation appear cakey and have wrinkles appear more apparent.
MAKEUP
In Style

This $18 Retinol Hand Cream Makes Aging Skin "Look Younger in Two Days," According to Users

The delicate skin on our hands is one of the first areas to display signs of aging; constant hand washing, sun exposure, and the brittle cold are to blame. That's why it's extremely vital to show them a little extra TLC, such as using a preventative hand cream, in order to combat dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, and crepiness. And, according to Amazon shoppers, the Skincare Cosmetics Retinol Anti-Aging Hand Cream is one effective formula worth implementing into your daily regimen.
SKIN CARE
In Style

This New Retinol Lotion Fades Body Acne Scars and Makes Skin "Feel Like Velvet," Shoppers Say

Of all the skincare ingredients available to us these days, retinol continues to reign supreme. In fact, if the highly beneficial vitamin A isn't included in your routine, you're likely in the minority; many folks lean on retinol to correct fine lines, scarring, acne bumps, and uneven texture (the list goes on). And its benefits extend beyond the face — body products containing the additive are also steadily gaining popularity for several reasons.
SKIN CARE

