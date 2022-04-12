Amber Heard Just Opened Up About Her Johnny Depp Defamation Trial—And She Did Not Hold Back!

Shutterstock

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp‘s relationship, very public divorce and everything else that transpired since has been nothing short of tumultuous. The two married in 2015, divorced in 2017 and she accused him of domestic violence and he, in turn, accused her of fabrication over the past few years. The legal drama is still far from over. Earlier this week, ahead of day one of Depp’s multimillion dollar defamation case against his ex-wife in Virginia on Tuesday, Heard, 35, took to Instagram to update fans on her perspective.

“I’m going to go offline for the nest several weeks. As you know, I’ll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court,” she wrote to her 4.1 million followers. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and abuse.”

“I never named him,” she continued, “rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes I can move on and so can Johnny.” The Aquaman actress then said she has “always maintained a love” for her ex-husband, 58, and that it brings her “great pain to have to live out the details” of their past life together in front of the world.

According to The Guardian, “contradictory, explosive accounts” of the former couple’s 3-year marriage have been presented to jurors, and Depp’s lawyers are accusing Heard of fabricating the domestic violence claims against him to “advance her own career.”

Heard’s attorneys are arguing that her allegations are true and that she had the right to write about her experiences, “and all Mr. Depp has wanted to do is humiliate Amber, to haunt her, to wreck her career.” Ultimately, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over her op-ed article while Heard is counter-suing for $100 million.