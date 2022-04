The full moon is a force of nature that brings you to the brink of change. After all, this is when the moon — ruler of your subconscious — forms an opposition with the sun — ruler of your ego — evoking an inner conflict that forces you to take action. As the full moon brings you to a breaking point, it encourages you to make a decision one way or another. Embrace the raised vibrations and the increased tension, because it’s cooking up something incredible. If your sun, moon, or ascendant happens to be a mutable sign — Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces — the full Worm Moon in Virgo will affect you the most, so prepare for a potentially life-altering experience.

ASTRONOMY ・ 29 DAYS AGO