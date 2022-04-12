ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tyrese Haliburton, Kevin Durant picking Sixers star Joel Embiid for MVP

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkcjL_0f7Kft3M00
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

With the regular season officially over and the Philadelphia 76ers now preparing for the playoffs, the debate of who should win the MVP now continues to heat up with everybody’s resume all complete.

The big candidates are Sixers star Joel Embiid, Nikole Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, and Giannis Antetetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid has built up a solid case to win the award after leading the league in scoring with 30.6 points per game. He is the first big man to lead the league in scoring since 2000 and he is the first big to average 30 points in a season since 1982.

His efforts out on the floor in guiding the Sixers to success in the regular season have convinced a lot of people that he should win MVP. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is selecting Embiid for the award.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is also picking Embiid for the award citing that people like Jokic and Antetokounmpo more than him and that is why he doesn’t get the same love.

It will be interesting to see who wins the award, but Embiid has just as good a chance as anybody to take home the honors.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Daily

Russell Westbrook’s brutally honest response to notion that LeBron James and Anthony Davis tried to support him during Lakers struggles

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was brutally honest when discussing the support he received from LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021-22 season. Westbrook shouldered a lot of the blame for the Lakers’ struggles during the 2021-22 campaign, and he never really found a way to fit in alongside James and Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Charles Barkley Says NBA Head Coach Is ‘Getting Screwed’

After three seasons and an NBA championship, head coach Frank Vogel is reportedly set to be fired by Lakers brass as soon as Monday. The 2022 Lakers season ranks among the most disappointing in franchise history. But, Charles Barkley came to the coach’s defense on “Inside the NBA” Sunday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Seemingly Takes A Shot At Lakers' Stars Who Didn't Play Against The Nuggets: "Team Win. Eight Guys In Double Figures. We Finally Guarded!"

Frank Vogel looks as good as gone, just 2 years after leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA championship. Since the news of Vogel's expected departure came out, several further reports about how he has lost the faith of the players, some of whom used to text during games, have emerged. And it's sadly become evident that the stars of the team no longer want to listen to what direction Vogel wants to take them in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith’s Message For The Lakers Is Going Viral

The Los Angeles Lakers are a mess. What’s the solution? Maybe they should hire ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. At least that’s what Smith thinks they should do. During ESPN’s First Take on Monday morning, Smith suggested the Lakers hire him to be their President of Basketball Operations. We’re pretty sure he wasn’t kidding.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Joel Embiid
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Mark Jackson Expected To Be Candidate For NBA Job

There’s more than one NBA coaching vacancy in California. Monday’s news cycle has focused on the Los Angeles Lakers, who fired Frank Vogel after failing to reach the play-in tournament. But the Sacramento Kings are also seeking a reset at head coach, as they are not retaining interim coach Alvin Gentry.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson's Reaction to Joel Embiid Winning NBA's Scoring Title

Joel Embiid solidified his spot at the top of the NBA in scoring. Last weekend, the Philadelphia 76ers' big man was in the top three when it came to points per game. When the Sixers needed a notable performance from their All-Star big man last Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers so they could clinch their spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Embiid delivered with a 44-point performance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez, Girlfriend Go Viral At Timberwolves-Clippers Game

On Tuesday night, the first two play-in games for the NBA playoffs took place with two marquee matchups. In the early window, the Brooklyn Nets took care of business against the Cleveland Cavaliers to set up a date with the Boston Celtics. The second game of the night featured a battle between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#The Denver Nuggets#The Milwaukee Bucks#Dpoy#Roy#Kd#Sixers Wire#Facebook
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Passed Ben Simmons' Highest Ever Scoring Average In Just His 2nd NBA Season With The Philadelphia 76ers

Before the Philadelphia 76ers were able to turn Ben Simmons into James Harden at the trade deadline, there were a lot of questions about who the 2nd star for the team would be in Simmons' absence. Even with Harden now on the roster, his play has not been at the same level that was expected, meaning other players will have to step up to guarantee playoff success.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Happen This Summer: Russell Westbrook To Charlotte Hornets, Gordon Hayward And Kelly Oubre Jr To Los Angeles Lakers

There is no secret that the Lakers want to move on from Russell Westbrook, and the team emerging as the likely landing spot for the former MVP is none other than the Charlotte Hornets. Michael Jordan’s team is interested in the services of Westbrook, and that could be very good news for Lakers fans and the Lakers organization. After a season filled with frustration and poor play, moving on from Westbrook would be the right step in the right direction.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Unlikely ESPN host says Lakers tried to hire him

Either the Los Angeles Lakers are out here playing 8D Parcheesi or they have completely lost their minds. Speaking Monday on “First Take,” an unlikely ESPN host revealed that the Lakers tried to hire him as an assistant coach for this season — retired ex-NBA big man Kendrick Perkins.
NBA
Yardbarker

Here's What Seth Curry Said About Ben Simmons

Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game, and his status for when he would return during the NBA Playoffs is still uncertain. "We're worried about the Play-In Game right now," Curry said. "If Ben comes in, we'll try to integrate him as much as possible, but we're locked into this play-in situation right now, and if Ben does become available will deal with that then."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy