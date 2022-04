This has been a year to forget for the Portland Trail Blazers. An injury to Damian Lillard at the end of 2021 saw him miss the rest of the season, and they ended up finally splitting up their backcourt by trading away CJ McCollum to retool around Dame. Thanks to this, the Blazers have been poor for most of the season and they finished with the 6th worst record in the entire NBA.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO