When Westlake United Methodist Church members decided to “share a fresh expression of God’s love available for all,” they headed to Pinederosa Park in Westlake. “Everyone goes to Pinederosa Park,” said the Rev. Amy Duhon Castro, pastor. “We began showing up faithfully with our kiddos from 3:30 to 4:30 on Thursdays with an ice chest and a big tote bag of snacks to share with all. We call it Westlake United Methodist Church Pray & Play.”

WESTLAKE, LA ・ 18 DAYS AGO