The USFL's inaugural season kicks off on Saturday, and bettors and bookmakers are still cramming for the first test of the regular season this coming weekend. Since this is a completely new football league, the handicapping process is extremely difficult because there’s nothing you can build off from a season ago. Oddsmakers and handicappers generally roll over their power ratings from the previous campaign and make the necessary adjustments when a team trades for a new quarterback, retools its offensive line or signs a star pass rusher in free agency.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO