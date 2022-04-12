Death toll from Philippine landslides, floods rises to more than 40

The first tropical storm to affect the Philippines in 2022 unleashed a deadly deluge as more than four dozen people were killed in landslides and flooding this week. Rescuers waded through chest-deep water in central and southern portions of the country as Tropical Storm Megi, known as Agaton in the Philippines, crawled across the region and unleashed relentless tropical downpours from Sunday to Tuesday, local time. Entire hillsides gave way in the deluge as some areas picked up more than half a foot of rain.

