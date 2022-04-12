ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County girl nearly abducted after getting off bus

By Samantha Serbin
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A teen says she was nearly abducted from her driveway. She says she was trying to head home from her bus stop when someone ran after her.

“I thought I was going to be kidnapped. I was really scared. I started crying. I didn’t know… because he was running so it was just really scary,” the 15-year-old said.

It all happened near the intersection of Rampart and Nuremberg Boulevards.

The high school student said she’ll never forget it.

“I was about to open the door, right there the screen door, and this black truck… the road is empty… he just stops between me and the neighbors house like right before this driveway,” she said. “He stops. He opens the door and then he just starts running like running at me.”

She was able to get inside and lock the door when she saw the man turn back and drive away. She said she immediately called her mom in hysterics.

“I just felt sick to my stomach and the first thing a parent thinks about is trying to keep their child safe and I felt like I couldn’t keep her safe that day,” the teen’s mother said.

The mom filed a report with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, who’s adding additional patrols to the area during bus drop off times.

“It might not have been the only incident we had was with just your child. There might be other incidents where we can link them together now and see if we do have a true problem, if we have a predator or someone out there looking to do harm to our children,” Lt. John Heck said.

He said making a report is always the right thing to do.

“A lot of people feel like they’re bothering us, but by no means is the safety of our children a bother to the sheriff’s office,” Heck stated.

He also provided a few tips for parents to teach their kids should anyone ever approach them on the way home from school.

  1. Draw attention to yourself. Start screaming or yelling for that person to go away.
  2. Dial 911. Even if you yell someone’s chasing me, or stay silent, they will send help.
  3. Run away from the person toward anyone who can help.
  4. Go toward a store or a neighbor’s house you know… somewhere where there’s other people who can keep you safe.
  5. For parents: teach your child a code word. By using a word established within the family, children will know for sure if you sent someone to get them.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
