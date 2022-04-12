ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphin attacks trainer during performance at Miami Seaquarium

By NBC2 News
 1 day ago
Video courtesy of ShannonCarpenterPhotography

MIAMI, Fla. [WTVJ] — A dolphin was caught on camera attacking a trainer during a performance at Miami Seaquarium on Saturday.

Shannan Carpenter was watching the Flipper show with his family when he recorded the moment Sundance the dolphin turned on its trainer, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

“There was obviously some type of struggle and the crowd seemed to know something wasn’t right,” said Carpenter. “The trainer swam to the dock pretty quickly and she just kneeled there for the rest of the show while they kind of closed it down.”

An Animal Law attorney, Jared Goodman, said this is not new.

“This is really just adding to the litany of problems that there has been at the Miami Seaquarium recently,” said Goodman. “Reportedly, the same dolphin rammed another trainer about two years ago.”

Goodman also said that this is not even the first incident of dolphin aggression that has occurred this past week.

“A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer,” Miami Seaquarium said in a statement to WTVJ.

“These are wild animals so you never really know what to expect,” said Carpenter. “But of course, all of them seemed very well trained.”

Miami-Dade County safety authorities were contacted as a precaution.

“Our family extends to include animals in our care, our team members, and our guests,” said the Seaquarium. “While there is no apparent serious injury, a careful watch and follow-up evaluations will ensure the best care for all.”

Seaquarium is continuing business as usual and has not suspended any shows.

