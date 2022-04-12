ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CM Punk vs. Penta Oscuro set for AEW Dynamite, episode to have overrun

By Ian Carey
f4wonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk and Penta Oscuro are set to face off for the first time ever. Tony Khan announced Punk vs. Oscuro will take place this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans....

www.f4wonline.com

