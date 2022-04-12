ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sounders focused on finishing the job ahead of Champions League second leg at New York City FC

By Ari Liljenwall
soundersfc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing into Leg Two of the club’s Concacaf Champions League Semifinals series against MLS foe New York City FC, the Seattle Sounders find themselves on the doorstep of a historic achievement. Seattle enters the second leg with a 3-1 aggregate lead thanks to commanding performance in the first...

