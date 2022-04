FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian near Starlite Lanes in Flagstaff turned deadly Thursday, March 17, around 11:01 p.m. Police say that upon arrival at the scene, they found a man, who has been identified as Flagstaff resident Riley Belone, in the roadway with serious head injuries. Belone was taken to the Flagstaff Medical Center but later died from his injuries.

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 26 DAYS AGO