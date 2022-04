FAYETTEVILLE — When a player like Jadon Haselwood enters the transfer portal, a lot of schools come calling. Haselwood was a five-star prospect out of high school and the top-ranked player in his native Georgia in the class of 2019. The talented wide receiver decided to transfer from Oklahoma in December after head coach Lincoln Riley left for USC. He finished his redshirt sophomore year with 62 receptions for 736 yards and seven touchdowns in his Sooners career.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO