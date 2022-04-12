ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

BART Trying to Make SFO Station Easier to Use

By Becca Bandit
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBART has made changes to improve SFO BART station so that it’s now easier to use for locals and visitors. Just in time for spring and summer travel, BART has made transformative changes at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Station to make it easier than ever to take the train....

