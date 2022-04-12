ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local lawmakers react to Lt. Gov.'s resignation

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReaction is pouring in from state lawmakers after Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin resigned on Tuesday after his arrest in a political corruption scandal. Republican State Senator Jim Tedisco also called this an ethical indictment on Governor Kathy Hochul, as we now know he lied about his involvement in the alleged scheme...

