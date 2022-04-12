ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Public grade school enrollment plummets in California

San Francisco Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDashing hopes for a rebound, K-12 enrollment has fallen sharply again this year, by an additional 110,300 students, pushing total public school enrollment in California below 6 million for the first time since 1999-2000. The 1.8 percent enrollment decline, on top of the 2.6 percent record drop in 2020-21,...

