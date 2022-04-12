2022 RBC Heritage odds, field, best bets, expert picks

Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

The excitement, the golf course, the atmosphere — everything about the Masters is impossible to live up to, or in this case, follow up.

With the help of a surprisingly loaded field the week after a major championship, the RBC Heritage is next up on the PGA Tour schedule.

Fresh off a top-10 at Augusta National, Justin Thomas is the betting favorite at Harbour Town (+1200). In his second start back from the COVID-19 break in 2020, Thomas tied for 8th in Hilton Head.

Last season, Stewart Cink used Thursday and Friday 63s to end the week victorious. The defending champion is in the field but enters the tournament missing three weekends in his last four starts (T-7 at the Valspar was his lone Sunday finish).

Golf course

Harbour Town Golf Links | Par 71 | 7,121 yards

Harbour Town Golf Links. Photo courtesy of Sea Pines

Key statistics

Driving accuracy

Harbour Town, for much of the layout, is the definition of tree-lined. It’s not about overpowering the golf course, it’s about playing the right shot at the right time — and that starts with hitting the fairway.

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

The greens are small and contoured. It’s inevitable that the field will have to get up and down around this track and they’ll have to do it efficiently if they want a chance to win.

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Austin Country Club, 2. Sea Island GC, 3. Waialae Country Club