ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

2022 RBC Heritage odds, field, best bets, expert picks

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMrRf_0f7K6RNu00
Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

The excitement, the golf course, the atmosphere — everything about the Masters is impossible to live up to, or in this case, follow up.

With the help of a surprisingly loaded field the week after a major championship, the RBC Heritage is next up on the PGA Tour schedule.

Fresh off a top-10 at Augusta National, Justin Thomas is the betting favorite at Harbour Town (+1200). In his second start back from the COVID-19 break in 2020, Thomas tied for 8th in Hilton Head.

Last season, Stewart Cink used Thursday and Friday 63s to end the week victorious. The defending champion is in the field but enters the tournament missing three weekends in his last four starts (T-7 at the Valspar was his lone Sunday finish).

Golf course

Harbour Town Golf Links | Par 71 | 7,121 yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eTqW_0f7K6RNu00
Harbour Town Golf Links. Photo courtesy of Sea Pines

Key statistics

Driving accuracy

Harbour Town, for much of the layout, is the definition of tree-lined. It’s not about overpowering the golf course, it’s about playing the right shot at the right time — and that starts with hitting the fairway.

Strokes Gained: Around the Green

The greens are small and contoured. It’s inevitable that the field will have to get up and down around this track and they’ll have to do it efficiently if they want a chance to win.

Data Golf Information

Course Fit (compares golf courses based on the degree to which different golfer attributes — such as driving distance — to predict who performs well at each course – DataGolf): 1. Austin Country Club, 2. Sea Island GC, 3. Waialae Country Club

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Listen: Where Does Rory’s Final Round Rank Among Major-Championship Undercards?

In our final episode from Augusta, breaking down Scheffler's win, Rory's charge and Tiger's future. The 2022 Masters is complete, and Scottie Scheffler won by three shots over Rory McIlroy. It was a tense, emotional day, and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter and Golf Talk America host Frank Bassett break it down from their set at the Azalea House Hospitality center, a few blocks from Augusta National.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

RBC Heritage: How to watch, tee times, live stream, betting odds

The Masters has concluded and the PGA Tour now heads into week 15 of the season for the RBC Heritage. The tournament will be played in Hilton Head, South Carolina at Harbour Town Golf Links where the course architect was the renowned Pete Dye. Stewart Cink, who Tiger Woods revealed...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Golf Course#Austin Country Club#The Rbc Heritage#Pga Tour#Augusta National#Hilton Head#Par
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: RBC Heritage 2022: Winner’s Share, Prize Money Payout

Following an exciting Masters week, many players will make the relatively short drive (or even faster flight) from Augusta, Georgia to Hilton Head, South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. It is one of the more relaxed weeks on the PGA Tour for the players, but still provides plenty of chances...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Presidents Cup Team Makes Decision On Tiger Woods

14 months after the car crash, no one could’ve imagined Tiger Woods could compete in the Masters again, let alone make the cut. Except, he’s Tiger Woods. And now the 15-time major champion has a chance to play in the Presidents Cup as well. With captain Davis Love III extending Woods an invitation to have any role he wants this fall.
GOLF
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

5 Things for the RBC Heritage: Big names and some big results needed

A week after the Masters, the PGA Tour will head to Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage. Scottie Scheffler won't be on Hilton Head Island to try and become the first player since Bernhard Langer (1985) to win a tartan jacket and a green jacket in back-to-back weeks. But this event still has plenty of star power, with five of the world's top 10 in the field.
GOLF
The Columbus Dispatch

Jack Nicklaus influenced young golfers long before Tiger Woods came along | Rob Oller

Gentle Ben and the Bear stood side-by-side, more slump-shouldered than the flagstick straight golf legends who combined to win 103 PGA Tour events and 20 major championships. Age is the great equalizer. Jack Nicklaus, once so dominant that four-time major championship winner Raymond Floyd strategically planned his tournament schedule around events the Golden Bear did...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
GolfWRX

2022 RBC Heritage: Outright Bets

Just a short two-hour drive from Augusta National, the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to play the 2022 RBC Heritage. Hilton Head Island is a golfer’s paradise and Harbour Town is one of the most beautiful and scenic courses on PGA Tour.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy