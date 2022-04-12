ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, CA

COVID Small Business Assistance Grant Program

 3 days ago

The City of Albany has launched a new COVID Small Business Assistance Grant Program, funded by the City’s allocation of...

The US Sun

Full list of states no longer offering extra $95 food stamps as emergency benefits come to an end

MILLIONS of Americans on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving additional money each month during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. This extra money, known as an emergency allotment (EA), has helped people who have faced setbacks due to the pandemic - from job loss to rising rent to inflation - but millions have already been cut off.
Portsmouth Herald

Popzup Popcorn finalist in FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

DOVER — Popzup Popcorn of Dover has made it into the Top 100 Finalists in the 2022 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. There were almost 18,000 entries and a team of FedEx officials narrowed the pool down to just 100 finalists nationwide. The public will now vote to select the winners. The top three grand prize winners will each receive $50,000 plus a FedEx Office print services credit worth $4,000, while the other seven first place winners will each receive $20,000 plus $1,500 in FedEx print services.
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Announces More Than $86 Million for Diverse Business Investment and Diverse Business Assistance Grants

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers today awarded more than $86 million in grants to support small businesses in communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic that have historically had difficulty accessing credit and capital. “We’re continuing to build a strong and resilient economy that works for everyone, and that means...
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Launches HireNow Hiring and Training Employer Grant; Program Providers Businesses with $4,000 per Employee Grant

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, March 23, launched a new hiring and training employer grant program, “HireNow,” which will help employers quickly hire and train new workers and get more people back to work. The new program provides eligible employers with a $4,000 per employee grant,...
AL.com

AL.com’s Ruth Serven Smith selected for global digital leadership program

Ruth Serven Smith, editor of The Alabama Education Lab at AL.com, has been selected to take part in the Online News Association’s 2022 Women’s Leadership Accelerator. Smith is one of 26 women selected from six countries to participate in the yearlong program designed to advance the leadership and management skills of women who are pushing digital innovation, and to connect them to a career-long community of support, according to a statement from ONA. The 2022 program is tuition-free and funded by the Dow Jones Foundation, with additional support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Inasmuch Foundation, the Tiffany Shackelford Foundation and Otter.ai.
pymnts

Sustainability-Focused Startup Material Exchange Notches Series A

Material Exchange — a Swedish Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company helping H&M and Ugg source more sustainable materials — raised €25 million ($27 million) in a Series A funding round. The startup, which connects fabric suppliers with buyers, has raised more than $35 million since 2017. The fresh infusion...
pymnts

Alchemy Introduces Automated Lending Platform for Medical Financing

Payments portal Alchemy has launched a payments system for patients looking for care now, pay later services that allow them to break their cosmetic and elective surgeries into smaller payments, according to a Thursday (April 14) press release. “The cost of cosmetic procedures and elective surgeries vary by the type...
freightwaves.com

Capital Express, ADL Delivery join forces on nationwide last-mile network

COVID-19 has forced people and businesses to work together to stay afloat, and the logistics and transportation industry is no exception. During the pandemic, consolidation in the shipping space emerged as a way to enable the rapid movement of goods in light of major supply chain roadblocks. In the United States, last-mile delivery companies are following suit.
