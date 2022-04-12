ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State hockey: Potential candidates to replace Danton Cole

By Cory Linsner
 1 day ago
Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller made the decision to move on from Danton Cole and to move the Michigan State hockey program in a new, fresh direction. Now, Haller is tasked with finding the right guy to move the program in the right direction.

On the surface, it appears that the next Spartan coach will have a lot of work in order to rebuild the program, but that is not necessarily the case. MSU is just finishing a huge renovation project, updating Munn Ice Arena and the hockey facilities connected to it, building a new weight room, training room and more for the players and team to enjoy.

The time is now for someone new to come in and bring the MSU hockey program back into the national spotlight. Let’s take a look at who some of the candidates to do that could be:

Adam Nightingale (USNTDP Head Coach)

A name that has been thrown around early in this process is Adam Nightingale. The MSU alumnus is a serious candidate to look at for the position.

Nightingale is currently the head man behind the bench for the United State’s National U18 Team. Prior to joining the USA development program, Nightingale has spent time with the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabers in assistant coaching roles and was the Director of Hockey Operations for MSU from 2010 to 2014.

Nightingale was a player in East Lansing from 2003 to 2005 before a short professional career.

Damon Whitten (Lake Superior State Head Coach)

Another Michigan State alum whose name could pop up in this search, Damon Whitten, who currently serves as the head man for the Lakers of Lake Superior State.

Whitten was a player within the Spartans hockey program from 1997 to 2001. After a short professional career, Whitten got into the college coaching game, being an assistant coach with MSU, Wayne State, Alaska-Anchorage and Michigan Tech before taking over at Lake Superior State.

At Lake Superior State, Whitten had led the Lakers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 25 seasons, a huge accomplishment for the Lakers. Whitten has a 117-151-28 career record with the Lakers.

Eric Lang (AIC Head Coach)

Eric Lang is one of the hottest names in all of collegiate hockey right now. The head man at American International College has just led the Yellow Jackets to their third straight NCAA Tournament (and was set to make the tournament in 2020, before the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament).

AIC is a very small school, with an undergraduate enrollment of around 1,500 students, it is traditionally a very tough job to build a winner. It took Lang just two seasons to build his program to what it is now, and a perennial winner in the Atlantic Hockey Conference. Lang sits with a 104-85-17 career record at AIC.

Considering Lang is an alumnus of AIC, he would be a tough pull, but there is no question Michigan State has the resources to entice him to make the leap.

Nate Leaman (Providence Head Coach)

This one may be more of a longshot than anything, but this is a call Michigan State has to make. Nate Leaman is the head man at Providence College right now and has been a highly successful coach over the past 19 seasons.

Leaman started his career as the headman of Union College, leading the Dutchmen to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Leaman would leave the Union job for Providence, where he would build the Friars back into a national contender, making two Frozen Four appearances in 2015 and 2019, while leading Providence to the National Championship in 2015.

Leaman has a career record of 358-260-86 in 19 seasons with the two schools.

Adam Krug (Adrian College Head Coach)

Adam Krug is coming off a historic season for the Adrian College Bulldogs, who went 31-1 on their way to an NCAA Division 3 National Championship.

Krug is an alumnus of Adrian College and took over the program after spending three seasons as an assistant coach for the Indiana Ice of the USHL. In eight seasons at Adrian, Krug has a 180-41-11 record with the Bulldogs.

A move from Adrian to the NCAA division one level is not unprecedented, as Ron Fogarty made the move from Adrian to Princeton, preceding Krug’s time at Adrian.

Krug is the older brother of St. Louis Blues defenseman and former Michigan State captain Torrey Krug.

Joe Shawhan (Michigan Tech Head Coach)

Michigan State’s arch-rivals Michigan have had great success with a Michigan Tech hire, so maybe the Spartans should go down the same path. Joe Shawhan has been the headman at MTU for five seasons, compiling a record of 95-77-16 and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Shawhan would be a tough pull to East Lansing as he has spent his whole career in the upper peninsula of Michigan. After playing at Lake Superior State, he has been an assistant coach with Lake Superior State, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech before taking over at Tech.

Grant Potulny (Northern Michigan Head Coach)

Grant Potulny is currently serving as the head coach for Northern Michigan. In five seasons there, he has a 95-80-11 record.

Potulny is an alumnus of Minnesota, where he played for the Golden Gophers from 2000 to 2004. After a short professional stint, Potulny returned to Minnesota where he was an assistant from 2009 to 2017, before moving to Northern Michigan.

Potulny has shown he can be a good head coach and has strong assistant experience with Minnesota, who is always a strong program.

Garrett Raboin (Minnesota Assistant Coach)

If Alan Haller isn’t set on having previous head coaching experience as a requirement for the job, Garrett Raboin should get a long and hard look for the position.

Raboin has been a high prominent assistant coach at St. Cloud State from 2012 to 2018 and Minnesota from 2018 to now. He has been a part of 6 NCAA Tournament appearances and 2 Frozen Four appearances.

Raboin is set to get a head coaching position at some time, and someone will benefit from his services.

David Quinn

Add this to the list of long shots, but it is a call I believe Haller should make. Dan Quinn is a man with strong NCAA and NHL coaching experience, and led team USA in the 2022 Olympic Games.

Quinn spent five seasons behind the bench of Boston University, where compiled a 105-69-21 record for the Terriers including four straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a Frozen Four appearance.

After his time at Boston, Quinn took the head coaching job for the New York Rangers. In three seasons in New York, Quinn went 96-87-25 and made the playoffs once.

Albie O'Connell

Albie O’Connell is an interesting candidate. O’Connell succeeded Quinn as Boston’s head coach, but was relieved of his duties after four seasons and a 58-49-16 record.

O’Connell is still relatively young at age 45 and has over 15 years of experience as a division one assistant coach, along with his Boston University head coaching experience.

A fresh start may be what O’Connell could use, and the Spartans could benefit.

