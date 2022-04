A wastewater pipe break near Birdland Park in Des Moines caused about 2 million gallons of untreated wastewater — diluted by stormwater that is transported by the same system — to leak into the Des Moines River on Tuesday, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The break was first noted in the underground, […] The post DNR: 2 million gallons of diluted wastewater went into Des Moines River appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 21 DAYS AGO