A suspect was arrested around two blocks from Rainey Street after reportedly attacking three people with an axe at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to the Austin Police Department.Two people were hospitalized with non-life threatening, Austin EMS said, while one person with minor injuries refused medical attention. APD said the attack started as a disturbance between residents and that one man was brought into custody on 85 Trinity Street.No further information is available at this time.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO