ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: Joshua Paschal scouting report

By Natalie Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbsRs_0f7JkMpT00

The only three-time team captain in program history who was a major part of five straight bowl berths, Kentucky’s Joshua Paschal takes that track record of leadership and consistency to the next level as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about the Wildcats’ dynamic defender:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 278

Class: Redshirt Senior

40 time: 4.77

Strengths

A versatile defender with an excellent blend of physicality and athleticism, Paschal is a scheme-diverse player who can play just about any position on the defensive line. During his time at Kentucky, Paschal notched 13 sacks, though he missed most of 2018 after he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his foot.

He fought through immunotherapy and continued to play, but ultimately only appeared in two games during that time. He was fully cleared in 2019, and made an immediate impact both in the locker room and on the field during his last three years. He finished with a career year in 2021, where Paschal notched five sacks and 15 tackles for loss.

Paschal is a powerhouse as a rusher, staying low with an immediate punch, and gaining instant leverage off the snap. He’s able to blow through offensive linemen with his bull rush, slamming underneath at the snap, and sliding past them. His quickness and raw power are a serious threat right away, and blockers are going to have a tough time handling the suddenness of it all.

His hands are exceedingly quick and powerful, shocking opponents as he punches them into their chest and twists them to force himself to either shoulder. He should have even better success as a sack artist in the NFL.

As a run defender, Paschal is quick to close laterally, with a wide base that he can glide with from either point of attack. His anchor and athletic bend is hard to move away from, making it hard to run through him when he can move his body at the runner while being blocked. He’s hard to move thanks to immense leverage and play strength, and he plays with great instincts and intelligence.

Weaknesses

While his athleticism is top-notch, Paschal’s size is a bit lacking for an interior defensive lineman, and he lacks the length you would want for an EDGE in a 4-3 alignment. He’ll be a bit of a “tweener,” regardless of what position/scheme he plays, and may need to add a few pounds if he’s moved inside.

His pass rush toolbox is a little bland, as well, lacking any real bend around the edge or finesse moves, in general. He’ll likely make his living on the bull rush, which can ultimately be contained by certain types of offensive tackles. Hopefully, coaches at the next level can add better counters and pass rushing moves to his repertoire.

Projection

Paschal is an inspiring story, a great leader, and has an excellent skill set for the NFL. Teams will be ready and willing to play him at multiple positions along the defensive line, and use his unique power and athleticism to create a stronger push up front. He’s coachable and intelligent, and should have no problem picking up on schemes and assignments quickly, allowing him to dominate early in his career. If he doesn’t sneak into the first round, Paschal won’t last long on Day 2.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Adam Schefter To Be Punished

Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Bill Belichick

It’s Bill Belichick’s birthday week. The legendary NFL head coach turns 70 years old on April 16. Tributes across the NFL world will surely be pouring in for the New England Patriots leader. Coach K already paid major respect to the future Hall of Famer. “I can’t get...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has A Clear Top 3 Schools

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes Offseason Decision: NFL World Reacts

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be attending their voluntary offseason program. Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first had the report. That said, Silverstein does expect Rodgers to show up for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp in June. Rodgers also didn’t attend the...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Distractify

What Is Dwayne Haskins' Cause of Death? Here Are the Tragic Details

Prayers up! Dwayne Haskins, best known as the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was just 24 years old. Dwayne was also a 2018 Heisman Trophy finalist at Ohio State University. His death was announced on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. Fans have taken to...
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Last Public Message To Wife Is Crushing

After the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins at just 24-years-old, the late quarterback’s final public message to his wife was brought to light over the weekend. Kalabrya Haskins last Instagram post was a series of couples photos posted on Valentine’s Day this past February. And one of the most prominent comments was the former Steelers QB’s:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Celebrates Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Natalie Buffett. The girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated birthday No. 25 this weekend. She shared a photo of herself celebrating on Instagram. “25🤍,” she wrote. Dak and Natalie have been dating for a couple of years. They reportedly met in Texas, where Natalie...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite Emerging For Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains one of the bigger names left on the free agent market. While he’s been linked to a few teams, one sportsbook thinks there is a clear-cut favorite to land OBJ. Bovada has released updated team odds for Beckham’s free agency destination. The New...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Training With Michael Vick: NFL World Reacts

It seems like Colin Kaepernick has been working out with everybody these days. On Tuesday, he trained with Michael Vick and Chad Johnson. Johnson shared a pic of the three men after the session. Overall, it’s not surprising that Kaepernick linked up with the man formerly known as Ochocinco, but it is interesting that Vick is there.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy