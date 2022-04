A New York man will go to prison potentially for life for beating a doctor unconscious while hurling homophobic abuse at him.The incident occurred in July 2020 at the Jamaica stop of the Long Island Rail Road in the New York City borough of Queens.After a two-week trial, a jury found Kevin Carroll, 39, guilty of robbery and aggravated harassment as a hate crime.“Our Office successfully prosecuted the defendant after he targeted a man waiting for a train at the Long Island Railroad Jamaica train station in July 2020 and hurled homophobic insults and slurs and then robbed the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 24 DAYS AGO