ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Legal costs top $800K for former Wisconsin utility regulator in power line bias case

By CHRIS HUBBUCH chubbuch@madison.com
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Public Service Commission has spent more than $800,000 to defend a former utility regulator over accusations of bias since state attorneys cut ties amid revelations he traded encrypted messages with utility executives. Records released to the Wisconsin State Journal show the PSC has authorized 10 payments totaling...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senator McConnell asks FERC to kill climate rule for pipelines

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell called on federal regulators to kill new requirements to consider the greenhouse gas emissions of natural gas pipelines before approving construction, saying the rule hinders gas exports to Europe at time that European allies need it most. The Senate’s top Republican wants...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WVNews

West Virginia Sen. Manchin applauds FERC policy shift on natural gas pipelines

WASHINGTON (WV NEWS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is praising a recently announced policy shift by the federal agency that oversees natural gas pipelines. On Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said a plan to consider climate effects will now be considered a draft and will only apply to future projects, according to reporting from The Associated Press.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Wisconsin legalizes fentanyl test strips

(The Center Square) – Drug users in Wisconsin can get a test to see if their pills or powders contain fentanyl. Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday signed a new law that legalizes fentanyl test strips. “Tragically, fentanyl has played a serious role in overdose deaths across the country,” the...
WISCONSIN STATE
US News and World Report

Utilities Appeal Ruling Blocking Line's Refuge Crossing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Developers of $492 million transmission line are appealing a federal judge's ruling that blocks the project's crossing through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge. American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest, and Dairyland Power Cooperative are building the 345-kilovolt transmission line which would run more than...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dairyland, WI
State
Iowa State
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Industry
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
FOXBusiness

California taxpayers would get $400 to offset gas price surge under new proposal

California Democrats have unveiled a new proposal that would send a $400 rebate to every taxpayer in the state to help offset the financial pain of surging gasoline prices. The plan comes amid mounting pressure on California lawmakers to address sky-high prices at the pump, one week after gasoline costs hit another record. Money would go to all California taxpayers – not just motorists.
CALIFORNIA STATE
gmauthority.com

State Of Washington To Ban Gas-Powered Vehicles By 2030

Washington state is set to ban the sale of most new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2030. A bill signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee last week indicates the state will instruct its interagency electric vehicle coordinating council to complete a scoping plan by December 31st, 2023, which will outline how to achieve the 2030 target. The measure, known as Clean Cars 2030, is described as “the most aggressive state target in the U.S. for the phaseout of gasoline cars,” setting a goal of outlawing the sale of such vehicles five earlier than California’s much-talked-about 2035 deadline.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#State Supreme Court#Federal Court#Psc#American Transmission Co#Itc Midwest#Cardinal Hickory Creek
Bangor Daily News

Maine regulators propose tougher standards for electric utilities

The Maine Public Utilities Commission is considering tougher new rules on electric utility performance similar to those proposed by lawmakers. The panel will hold a public hearing next month on the proposal to measure performance related to service interruptions, customer service, billing errors and customer satisfaction. “Measuring and improving utility...
MAINE STATE
The Week

Drawing lines for power

Democrats and Republicans spent months fighting over new congressional districts — and ended up with a draw. Here's everything you need to know:. Control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections. The Constitution decrees that, after each 10-year census, state legislatures can use the results to redraw congressional districts. After the 2020 census, that opportunity ignited fierce partisan battles in many states, with both parties seeking to ensure they'd win as many seats as possible. The principal tool was gerrymandering — using past voting data and sophisticated algorithms to create district boundaries that zig and zag, sometimes to an absurd degree, to include some voters and exclude others. The GOP historically does this more effectively, but Democrats made a concerted effort this year to match them. Of states receiving an "F" grade from the Princeton Gerrymandering Project for highly partisan redistricting, four are controlled by Democrats (New York, Maryland, Illinois, Oregon) and three by the GOP (Texas, North Carolina, Ohio). Democrats have also won some key legal challenges to Republican redistricting. "We're doing a hell of a lot better than pundits thought we would," said Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Solar Power
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy