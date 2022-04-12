Everything You Need to Know Before the Kentucky Derby 2022

Trainer Todd Pletcher can win his third Kentucky Derby when he sends out two starters, including Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The 54-year-old Pletcher won the Run for the Roses in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. He has started a record 59 horses in the Kentucky Derby, 10 more than the next trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. Mo Donegal enters the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup as Pletcher's best chance at win No. 3. Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.

SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO