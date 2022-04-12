ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know Before the Kentucky Derby 2022

By Fortis Media
Daily Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article2022 sees the Kentucky Derby run for the 148th time. This race is known as the most exciting two minutes in sport, but what do you need to know about it?. The racetrack is held at the historic venue of Churchill Downs in Louisville is once again the setting for this...

www.dailycal.org

CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races shares picks

Trainer Todd Pletcher can win his third Kentucky Derby when he sends out two starters, including Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, in the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7 at Churchill Downs. The 54-year-old Pletcher won the Run for the Roses in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. He has started a record 59 horses in the Kentucky Derby, 10 more than the next trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. Mo Donegal enters the 2022 Kentucky Derby lineup as Pletcher's best chance at win No. 3. Mo Donegal is 8-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Louisiana Derby winner Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.
Kentucky State
SPY

I Almost Accidentally Stole Woodford Reserve’s $1,000 Mint Julep

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Today, April 11, beloved whiskey brand Woodford Reserve announced their $1,000 Mint Julep charity program just in time for the much-anticipated Kentucky Derby. This program is paying homage to bourbon’s French connection to help benefit Old Friends Farm, a charity that allows famous thoroughbreds (like some of the most iconic past Derby winners) to retire peacefully. Available are only 148 cups total, honoring this year’s Derby 148. Folks will only be able to purchase these beverages online...
numberfire.com

Oaklawn's Count Fleet Sprint Announces Contenders and Odds for 4/16/2022

1Mojo Man (8-1) 2Chipofftheoldblock (8-1) Champion Jackie's Warrior Returns in Count Fleet Sprint Handicap. Champion Jackie’s Warrior has been installed as the 6-5 program favorite when he makes his seasonal debut in the $500,000 Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) at Oaklawn Park on April 16. Jackie’s Warrior, who was...
VISTA.Today

With Horse Racing in Her Blood, Apprentice Jockey from Landenberg Finds Her Calling on the Track

When apprentice jockey Madeline Rowland — jockeys are considered apprentices when they’ve ridden less than one year and less than 45 winners since first having been licensed — was given the chance to ride four-year-old Ma Coco at Tampa Bay Downs earlier this year, she knew she needed a different approach than her male colleagues to break the filly’s 0-for-9 career run, writes Mike Henry for Tampa Bay Downs.
Mashed

Chef Kenneth Hardiman Gets Ready To Serve Tens Of Thousands At The Kentucky Derby - Exclusive Interview

As springtime gets into full swing, it brings warmer temperatures, gorgeous blooms, and one of the most anticipated cultural events of the year. We're talking about the Kentucky Derby. The iconic horse race takes place the first Saturday in May, kicking off the Triple Crown with a weekend of fanfare, fashion, and excellent food and drinks. This year's Derby promises to be no different, with acclaimed chef Kenneth Hardiman tapped as the Culinary Expert for Churchill Downs. He's created this year's official Kentucky Derby menu, a nod to traditional Kentucky flavors and ingredients, elevated with a modern twist.
John Battaglia
Axios

Bob Baffert banned from Preakness Stakes

Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert is prohibited from competing in the Preakness Stakes next month, the Maryland Racing Commission said in a letter on Monday. Driving the news: The commission was specifically asked to "take action to suspend [Baffert] from upcoming Maryland horse racing events" by the group Animal Wellness Action.
numberfire.com

Keeneland's Maker's Mark Mile Contenders Announced for 4/15/2022

Smooth Like Strait Makes Seasonal Bow in Maker's Mark Mile. Cannon Thoroughbreds’ homebred Smooth Like Strait, runner-up in the 2021 FanDuel Breeders’ Cup Mile (G1), headlines a field of 11 horses entered for the 34th running of the $600,000 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) at Keeneland on April 15 for 4-year-olds and up to run on the turf course.
