Pfizer's new CFO David Denton to get $1.25 million as annual base salary

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc’s newly appointed chief financial officer, David Denton, will get $1.25 million as annual base salary, the pharmaceutical giant said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

A similar amount will be given to Denton as annual target cash incentive opportunity, although this would be pro-rated for the portion of the year worked, the company said.

Besides these, Denton, who joins Pfizer on May 2, will get a one-time payment of $5 million and restricted stock worth $3.25 million and he will be eligible for credit worth $9.75 million through the company’s supplemental savings plan.

Denton, who on Monday was announced as the successor to company veteran Frank D’Amelio, joins Pfizer from home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc.

As per his offer letter at Lowe’s when he was appointed in 2018, Denton’s base salary was $925,000, with a bonus opportunity of 125% of his base salary.