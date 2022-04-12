Taekwondo tournament coming to American Falls on Saturday

AMERICAN FALLS — Thanks to the support of the American Falls community, a local taekwondo studio will be holding a kickin’ good time on Saturday as it hosts the second annual Idaho Friendship Tournament.

“This is the first tournament in American Falls,” said Samer Hanini, owner of American Falls Taekwondo and a master instructor. “I don’t recall any Taekwondo tournaments ever held in American Falls. So this is going to be the one.”

Launched in partnership with Master Instructor Brett Starks of Elemental Taekwondo in Shelley, the Idaho Friendship Tournament was created to foster a positive environment for both youth and adults involved in martial arts in Southeast Idaho. Last year’s tournament was held in Firth.

The event is open and free to the public and the tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. at the American Falls High School gym.

Hanini expressed gratitude toward the school district for allowing him to host the tournament at the high school, as his gym at 176 Idaho St. is too small to hold all six of the martial arts schools invited.

“I wanted to thank (Travis Hansen) the principal, because he’s the one who told me that as long as it’s for American Falls kids, they were willing to help us out with anything,” Hanini said. “And they’re really doing their best to help me make everything easy. And I wanted to thank Randy Jensen ... and Heather Fehringer and the staff. The wrestling coach Nate Gugelman is going to help with the mats that day, so I want to thank them for the opportunity to let us hold the tournament there. I really appreciate that.”

Hanini explained that the event is a great opportunity for community members who may not be familiar with taekwondo to come in and watch several of the events to learn about the martial arts style. Several of the events will include Olympic sparring, weapons, traditional poomsae, power board break, traditional board break, and more.

Concessions will be available for sale, and Angel’s Tacos will be selling their popular dishes in the parking lot.

“I encourage people to come watch,” he said. “It’s one of a kind, and it’s something that the community might not know about taekwondo. … I think it’s going to be a really good opportunity to come and watch and cheer for American Falls kids.”

American Falls Taekwondo has been gradually spreading its positive reach throughout the community since 2014. This year, the studio has had the opportunity to offer students from the school district’s Friday program the chance to try their hand — or foot — at taekwondo.

Each Friday for several hours the studio brings in twenty youth who’ve opted to participate in lessons at American Falls Taekwondo and teaches them the basics of the martial arts.

“I want to thank assistant director (Hutch Swan) and the school district because they’re supporting businesses here (in American Falls),” said Hanini. “We’re really thankful for that support and it’s been amazing teaching the kids.”

For anyone interested in attending the tournament, the opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m., and the tournament begins at 10:30 a.m. and is expected to end at around 5 or 6 p.m. The public is free to come and go at any time.