What’s new in Boston luxury real estate?

The fundamentals of the housing market indicate a short supply of housing that will take years to build. Equity Residential is positioned in the best markets and should continue to see rental growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
The Northeast Florida housing market remains a bright spot for sellers. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors reports the median price for a single-family house in February rose to $351,495, a 2.7% increase from January and a 24.6% increase from the year before. Including condominiums and town houses, the median...
Here's yet another reminder of how outrageous Toronto's real estate market can be and how seemingly out-of-reach it is to buy a brand new home. In a press release posted on March 23, the Building and Industry Land Development Association and Altus Group revealed just how hectic the new home market was for the GTA last month.
There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year. Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
If it feels like last year was a crazy one for the housing market, that’s probably because it was. In 2021, houses sold at the fastest rate in history. You may be tempted to jump into the fray, but don’t let FOMO — that is, the fear of missing out — lead you into a costly mistake. This may not actually be the best time to buy a home, and here are the reasons why.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. More than any other demographic, millennials have been eschewing homeownership for years, with one in five members of the generation planning to rent forever. But if delaying buying a home was once a lifestyle choice, 2022’s strained housing market has turned it into a brutal reality.
A massive ultra-modern mansion that has been widely touted as "America's most expensive home" has just sold for a whopping $126 million, and pictures show a staggering estate that's hard to comprehend. The Wall Street Journal reports that the California estate simply known as "The One" sold for $126 million...
Conventional wisdom says that buying a home is a good investment: It allows you to build wealth as the house appreciates and you aren't paying rent to a landlord. But even as home values climb to new highs, a growing portion of Americans aren’t convinced that buying is the right move.
The real estate market has never been better for sellers. Over the past year, the low housing inventory and record-high prices gave most sellers the opportunity to make big profits quickly. Homes typically sold in one week and received full asking price, according to the National Association of Realtors®' 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. And of course, bidding wars pushed up home prices.
SEATTLE — In a market where home values are hitting new record highs, multifunctional homes with features that accommodate both work and play are fetching even higher prices than the competition. Zillow 2022 Home Features That Sell analysis finds listings mentioning remote work-friendly features and amenities that make it easier to unwind and entertain at home can sell for more than expected, while features associated with energy efficiency and sustainability can help a home sell faster.
Bob Garst, third from left, recently purchased a $1 million condo in Midtown Atlanta. Bob Garst, 65, was looking to shake things up. Last year, after roughly three decades living in a six-bedroom detached home in a sleepy suburb of Atlanta, he unloaded most of his possessions and relocated to a luxury apartment in a high-rise tower in the middle of the bustling Midtown area.
$35 Million Ultra-Modern Megamansion Is the Most Expensive Listing in Naples, Florida. The jewel box residence hovers above the waters of the Venetian Bay and has 360-degree views. BY THE NUMBERS. MANSION GLOBAL ON YOUTUBE. A Look at New York's Gilded Age and Its Lavish Mansions. The Gilded Age was...
Even two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are finding that buying a home remains challenging as the U.S. Home Price Index increased roughly 30% from January 2020 to the end of 2021. To determine the states and metros where homes sold most above asking in 2021, researchers calculated the average sale-to-list percentage for 2021 and ranked locations accordingly.
The once frenzied demand for vacation homes is simmering as elevated mortgage rates and home prices knock out potential buyers from the market, according to a new report. March marked the second month in a row when demand for these second homes dropped, according to Redfin. That figure was still 13% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s slipped from the second home boom seen last year, the real estate brokerage reported.
