ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Gilbert Gottfried Kids: Everything To Know About His Son & Daughter, Max & Lily

By Cynthia Cook
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago

The late Gilbert Gottfried had a successful career as a comedian and actor, but he also served another major role in life as the father of two children, Max and Lily. Learn all about his two kids here.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of beloved comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, who died on Tuesday, April 12 at the age of 67. He was battling Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia brought on by Myotonic Dystrophy type II. Gilbert’s family shared the heartbreaking news in a statement that was posted on the late star’s Twitter account.

Although most may know the comedy legend for his singular ability to conjure laughs and smiles, they may not know that he was also a doting dad of two kids, Max and Lily. Here we break down everything to know about his children whom he shares with wife Dara Gottfried.

Lily Aster Gottfried

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJRHy_0f7JUhWa00
Gilbert Gottfried and his two children, Max and Lily, attend the premiere of Disenynature’s ‘Born in China,’ 2017 (Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

Although Gilbert wasn’t necessarily looking to settle down with a wife and kids, that changed in the late 1990s when he met Dara Kravitz, a music industry executive, at a Grammys party. After the two fell in love, they got married in 2007 and had their first child, Lily Aster Gottfried, in 2007. When the family appeared on an episode of Celebrity Wife Swap in 2013, swapping homes with late comedian Alan Thicke and his wife, Tanya Callau, Lily notably and proudly stated, “My dad is a bird in Aladdin,” referencing Gilbert’s well-remembered role as Iago in the 1992 Disney animated film.

Not much is known about Lily, as the family liked to stay mostly out of the spotlight, although Gilbert did join TBS’ Tournament of Laughs with help from both of his kids for some funny skits. He noted that his daughter also showed him how to use TikTok.

“My daughter, she’s on TikTok. So, she got me on TikTok, I have no idea what it is,” he said. “I’m like talking to somebody’s grandmother about TikTok. And she’ll say, ‘I want you to do this little dance step,’ which, of course, I can never do. So, I was already making stuff with her, and [the video] was like the next step.”

Max Aaron Gottfried

Gilbert and Dana’s second child, Max Aaron Gottfried, was born on May 18, 2009. The couple shared the meaning of Max’s full name with celebritybabies.com shortly after they welcomed him into the world. “Max is named after Gilbert’s father Max and my grandmother Mildred,” Dara said at the time. “Our son was also born on his grandfather Max’s birthday! His middle name is after my grandfather Aaron.”

Unlike his sister, Max was a little more comfortable being in the public eye, posting often on Instagram and sharing some behind-the-scenes action with his family. He’s sometimes seen at places like The Daily Show or taking photos with singer Josh Groban after his “amazing show,” so he definitely liked to be involved with his dad’s showbusiness life! Moreover, Max is also good friend with the son of another popular comedian and pal of Gilbert’s, Penn Jilette, as Gilbert shared in a hilarious photo to his Instagram in 2019.

In a touching profile from the New York Times in 2013, the reporter Dave Itzkoff shared how numerous photographs in the family’s apartment showed Gilbert, Max, and Lily all wearing underwear on their heads — a definite sign of the perfect jokester dad!

In addition, Gilbert “semi-verbally acknowledged that becoming a father had frightened him,” but he became pleased when he and Max began to bond over their love of classic movie monsters.

“He goes: ‘Why is he turning into the Wolf Man? Why doesn’t Frankenstein turn into the Wolf Man?’” Gilbert said. “After a while I’ve got to say, ‘Look, I know that this makes no sense whatsoever.’”

Comments / 0

Related
extratv

Jack Osbourne Expecting Baby #4!

The 36-year-old star announced on Instagram he’s expecting a baby with fiancée Aree Gearhart, their first child together and his fourth. “Exciting news!!” he wrote. “@seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby No. 4 here we come!”. He included a precious photo...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wanda Sykes Wife: Everything to Know About Alex Niedbalski & Their 14 Year Marriage

Wanda Sykes and her wife Alex Niedbalski have been married for over a decade. Find out everything you need to know about the comedian’s wife here!. Wanda Sykes, 58, has been a comedy icon for nearly 30 years. After making her standup debut in the late 1980s, Wanda moved to New York to pursue comedy and eventually was hired to be a writer for The Chris Rock Show in the 90s. Since that time, she’s gone on to many accomplishments of her own, including a number of comedy specials and TV and movie roles. Since the mid-2000s, Wanda has had her wife Alex Niedbalski by her side. While Alex may not be a comedian like Wanda, she’s super supportive of her wife. Find out everything you need to know about her here!
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci’s Children: Meet Her Son & Daughter With Late Husband Helmut Huber

Susan Lucci shared two children with Helmut Huber, who recently passed away at 84 years old. Here’s everything you need to know about their adult daughter and son. Soap opera star Susan Lucci shares two adult children with her late husband Helmut Huber. Helmut passed away on Monday, March 28 at 84 years old. He passed away peacefully in Long Island, New York, where he resided. HollywoodLife confirmed Helmut’s passing from a family representative who also left a statement.“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” the official statement reads. “With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Thicke
Person
Gilbert Gottfried
Person
Tanya Callau
Person
Josh Groban
Page Six

Bruce Willis pictured for first time since aphasia diagnosis reveal

Bruce Willis was all smiles as he snuggled with his wife in a pair of touching photos – his first public appearance since she announced his heartbreaking aphasia diagnosis. “Mom & Dad in their favorite habitat,” Emma Heming Willis captioned the two images she posted Wednesday on Instagram, along with the hashtag #offthegrid.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Hoda Kotb Asking Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman 'For One More Chance' But 'He's Not Interested': Source

A source says Hoda Kotb is in a world of pain since splitting from fiancé Joel Schiffman — so much so that she's trying to persuade him to give their romance one more shot. Kotb, 57, who called it quits with the financier, 63, in January after eight years together "is an emotional wreck," the source claims. "She gets tear at everything at the drop of a hat, to the point where people are walking on eggshells trying not to upset her."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Celebrity#Myotonic Dystrophy Type#Disney
Daily Mail

'Most beautiful family addition': Sarah Palin celebrates birth of her EIGHTH grandchild as daughter Willow and her husband Ricky welcome their third baby, a son named Pace Banner

Sarah Palin has become a grandmother for the eighth time after her daughter Willow welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Pace Banner. The 58-year-old former governor of Alaska shared the family's joyful news on Instagram, where she proudly posted several images of her newborn grandson, while describing him as 'heaven on earth' and the 'most beautiful addition' to their brood.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Moore pens emotional message following the death of former co-star

Julianne Moore has paid tribute to the "beautiful and gracious" actress and former colleague and mentor, Kathryn Hays, following the news of her death at the age of 87. Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood star shared several photos of herself and Kathryn from over the years, including a picture of them in character promoting As the World Turns.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Demi Moore celebrates ex-husband Bruce Willis with rare family photograph together

Demi Moore had a special family occasion to celebrate over the past week, and it involved her former husband, fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis. The actress took to her social media to share a snapshot of herself with Bruce as they laughed up a storm while in her huge kitchen, holding onto a cutting board covered with what looked like mushrooms.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy