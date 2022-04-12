ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

ABBEVILLE: Man Threatens to Shoot Dogs at Shelter

By JayCee
 1 day ago
JayCee

A man is alleged to have pulled up to a Vermilion Parish animal shelter and threatened to shoot 4 dogs.

According to a post by Animal Aid for Vermilion Area, volunteers were wrapping up a television interview when the man pulled up in a truck.

With him in the truck were 4 dogs and, according to the post, those were the dogs the man threatened to shoot.

If you don't take these dogs, I'm going to shoot them - paraphrased from a man who should never be allowed to own pets again.

Animal Aid for Vermilion via Facebook

The animal aid organization posted about the incident on its Facebook page earlier today.

These 4 dogs that the irresponsible pet owner dropped off today just add to the overcrowding at the shelters, which is what Animal Aid for Vermilion is trying to alleviate.

Animal Aid for Vermilion Area is in desperate need of foster families. According to their official Facebook page, all vetting and supplies are provided by the rescue. You just provide love and a safe environment.

Animal Aid for Vermilion via Facebook

The organization has rescued thousands of animals in south Louisiana since its doors opened in 1995, and they have also helped reunite pets with their owners after several hurricanes and natural disasters in our area. Their website says they also 'rescue and rehome as many animals as possible from the local Animal Control facility.'

If you would like to foster a cat or dog, just fill out the volunteer form. You can also make a donation if you would like. Call 337-366-0212 for further information.

