Joe Jonas, Snoop Dogg & More Musician-Owned Wines You Need to Try

By Rania Aniftos and Latifah Muhammad
 4 days ago

Whether you’re relaxing at home, attending a summer party, making Labor Day plans, or just want to provide an awesome gift for birthdays, graduations, weddings and other occasions, a wine owned by your loved one’s favorite musician is a great choice.

From red wine to white wine, rosé, sangria and mosacato, see below for 13 musicians who have dipped their toes into the wine business. Cheers!

Joe Jonas – Fizzy Red Sangria

Joe Jonas recently joined Ohza, a rising, ready-to-drink Cocktail company, as an investor and partnered to release his own product line, Fizzy Sangria. The canned mimosa made with 100 percent real juice and sparkling wine, is offered in red and white flavors. Fizzy Sangria is $9.99 per 4-pack ($44 for a 12-pack) of 12 oz. standard cans and is available at drinkohza.com and retailers around the country.

Snoop Dogg – Snoop Cali Wines

Snoop Dogg revealed last year that he teamed up again with wine brand 19 Crimes to launch Snoop Cali Rosé , a blend of Grenache and Zinfandel with notes of fresh raspberry, strawberry and red cherry. The group has unveiled Snoop Cali Red , and both are available in stores nationwide, and with one-hour delivery via Drizly here .

Sting – Il Palagio Casino Delle Vie Toscana

Sting and his wife Trudie’s iL Palagio Estate Wine is named after the couple’s picturesque Tuscan estate (you can book a stay here ). iL Palagio has harvested, fermented and bottled its own wine since the mid-1500s. Keeping the tradition alive, Sting and Trudie use organic farming methods, in addition to replanting 11 hectares of vineyards over the last 22 years. Their beautiful wines include Message in a Bottle, Casino delle Vie, Sister Moon and When We Dance. You can purchase the wine on the iL Palagio website as well as major retailers such as Total Wine , Wine.com and via one-hour delivery from Drizly .

Mary J. Blige – Sun Goddess Pinot Grigio Ramato Orange Wine

To make summer of 2020 a bit more breezy at the beginning of quarantine, Mary J. Blige teamed up with Fantinel Winery to unveil Sun Goddess Wines. The Sun Goddess collection features an Italian Pinot Grigio Ramato and an Italian Sauvignon Blanc. The “Sun Goddess” name was inspired by Blige’s powerful childhood memories with her mother and an endless love for the warmth of the sun. Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

Post Malone – Maison No. 9 French Rosé Wine

The “Circles” star also created his own sip of summer in 2020, launching a French rosé wine called Maison No. 9 inspired by his love of the Mediterranean lifestyle and rosé. The wine is named after Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which represents overcoming the daily challenges we all face. According to the notes list, the “inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, meet hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked. The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.”

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

John Legend – LVE Rosé

Short for Legend Vineyard Exclusive, the crooner’s LVE wine is a collaboration with Napa Valley’s Raymond Vineyards. The collection, which features a French sparkling rosé, a Côtes de Provence rosé, a Chardonnay Caneros, a red blend, a cabernet sauvignon and a sparkling brut blanc de blancs, boasts “the perfect harmony of passion, eloquence, and Napa Valley tradition.”

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

Nicole Scherzinger – Anti-Party Red Blend

Meant for drinking at home in quarantine, Scherzinger’s March 2021 collaboration with Nocking Point Wines is a red blend. “The premise of Anti-Party is to celebrate staying in, diving into the conversations rather than the bars and clubs,” the singer in a statement . “It’s about being socially conscious whilst rediscovering a connection with either yourself, a book or TV or the loved ones around you. Red wine is always something I love in the evening to wind down, and I’m excited to shared my blend with you all.”

Kyle Minogue – Prosecco Rosé

In 2020, Kylie Minogue teamed up with London-based distributor Benchmark Drinks and as the creative director, she launched a series of premium wines including a French rosé, sauvignon blanc, merlot and organic brut Reserva Cava.

Jon Bon Jovi-Hampton Water Rosé Wine

A sweet father-and-son moment! The rosé was inspired by the rocker’s son Jesse Bongiovi and the duo’s time spent together in the Hamptons over the years.

The duo teamed up with acclaimed French winemaker Gérard Bertrand for a “fresh and lively rosé, with distinctive minerality, featuring Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre, grape varieties characteristic of the French Mediterranean region,” according to a release . You can find it at Total Wine , Reserve Bar and other retailers.

Nicki Minaj – Myx Fusions Peach Moscato

“It’s Myx moscato, it’s frizz in a bottle, it’s Nicki full throttle!” The rapper’s well-known lyrics from her “Bang Bang” verse are inspired by her affordable moscato, launched back in 2013 when she became part owner of Myx. Order a variety of moscatos and sangrias in fruity flavors with one-hour delivery via Drizly here .

Dave Matthews – Blenheim Vineyards The Dreaming Tree Red Blend

Dave Matthews has been a longtime wine aficionado. The artist first launched his wine career in 2000 with Blenheim Vineyards in Charlottesville, Va., on a historic site.

In 2013, he teamed up with with wine expert Sean McKenzie to unveil Dreaming Tree Wines in Geyersville, Calif. The brand offers a pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon, red blend, Chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and rosé. Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

Zac Brown – Z Alexander Brown Uncaged Cabernet Sauvignon

Zac Brown teamed up with winemaker John Killebrew to “create bold ‘uncaged’ wines rooted in the heart of California wine country.” Z. Alexander Brown prides itself on sustainable farming and winemaking practices to “favor nature over man made controls,” according to the website . The brand offers a sauvignon blanc, Chardonnay, pinot noir, cabernet sauvignon and red blend.

Order it with one-hour delivery on Drizly here .

Earl Stevens Mangoscato

The Bay Area ambassador has released several different wines over the years. Founded by rap veteran E-40, Earl Stevens Selections includes whites, reds, sparkling wines and moscato options such as the Mangoscato pictured above. Featuring a sweet, aroma of mango, this refreshing wine is lightly sweet but crips with a strong finish.

Billboard

Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Yacht Rockin’ Appearance With Beck, Tenacious D at L.A. Fundraiser

The star-studded lineup for director/writer Judd Apatow’s benefit for the Victims First organization at Los Angeles’ Largo club on Tuesday (Aug. 16) was already packed. Then, during a chill stroll through Seals & Croft’s yacht rock staple “Summer Breeze” things got turned up to an acoustic 11. As Beck and Tenacious D gently leaned into the 1972 Billboard Hot 100 No. 6 charting song with an assist from producer/pianist Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly, the audience at the 280-capacity club exploded in excitement when Foo Fighters singer Dave Grohl casually walked out on stage to add some “nah-nah-nah-nah” backing...
Billboard

BLACKPINK Interpolates a Rihanna Song in Their New Single ‘Pink Venom’: Here’s What Fans Are Saying

Hey, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn up the new BLACKPINK song? In their latest single “Pink Venom,” the four-piece K-pop girl group interpolated an instantly noticeable reference to Rihanna‘s 2005 hit “Pon de Replay,” and BLINKS and RiRi fans alike couldn’t be happier. The lead single off BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album Born Pink, due out Sept. 16, “Pink Venom” officially dropped Friday (Aug. 19) along with a new music video. It didn’t take long before fans realized that, toward the beginning of the song, Lisa briefly sings the lyrics and melody to one of the most recognizable lines in the “Pon...
MUSIC
Billboard

Willie Nelson Reveals He Had COVID-19: ‘I Had a Pretty Rough Time With It’

At 89 years old, Country Music Hall of Fame member Willie Nelson is still a marvel of energy and productivity. But according to a feature in The New York Times, the music legend was temporarily sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19 back in early May, less than a week after Nelson’s 89th birthday. At the time, the iconic performer had shared on social media that he was canceling his May 8 performance and postponing other shows “due to a positive Covid case in the Willie Nelson Family band,” but did not indicate who in the group had contracted the coronavirus. According to...
SPICEWOOD, TX
Billboard

These 2 Stars Almost Landed the Hannah Montana Role Instead of Miley Cyrus

Spotted: little Jenny Humphrey at the Hannah Montana casting call. In a recent TikTok, the director who put together the lineup of actors for the popular Disney Channel show revealed which two young stars almost landed the role of Hannah over Miley Cyrus — and you’ll definitely recognize them if you were a fan of Gossip Girl or Victorious. The series’ casting director Lisa London originally posted the TikTok to correct another creator who claimed that Belinda was in the final trio of hopefuls vying for the role of a part-time pop star who hides her real identity, originally named Chloe Stewart — which...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

