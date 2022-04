BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Fenway Park is going cashless for 2022. That’s one of a series of changes for the new season. One of the most visible is a new bar and deck area behind the right field stands, not far from the historic red seat where Ted Williams’ longest home run landed. A TV studio sits on the same deck, with a window overlooking the field and another that allows fans in the bar area to watch the broadcast live.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO