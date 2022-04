After finding one’s way into East Boston’s newest cocktail bar Next Door once it opens on March 24, 2022, one is likely to spot beverage director Josue Castillo setting a garnish on fire or carefully placing a flavor-packed smoke bubble atop a drink. Everything feels theatrical at Next Door, from the presentation of each cocktail to the heavy gilded curtain blocking passerbys’ views inside.

BOSTON, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO