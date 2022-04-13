ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

Overall Crime Rate in Cocoa Drops 11% in 2021, Says FDLE Report

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Data submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for 2021, shows crime is down in the City of Cocoa. The annual Uniform Crime Report shows an 11.1% drop in the overall crime rate for the city in 2021, with 9.6% fewer crimes...

