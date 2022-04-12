ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The new BMW X7 is 400% more obnoxious than before

topgear.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFacelift for BMW’s big luxury 4x4 removes buttons and adds an angrier face…. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Welcome to the future. BMW says the face of the revised X7 isn’t appearing only on...

www.topgear.com

topgear.com

The new Mercedes EQS SUV has a huge 56in curved screen

Space of course, is the ultimate luxury. Solution: fit the biggest screen you can. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Massive, isn’t it? That’s the optional 56in ‘Hyperscreen’ inside the upcoming new Mercedes EQS SUV. Where space...
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T & Porsche Taycan Hit Top Speed In The Desert

What's the top speed of a Rivian R1T and Porsche Taycan? Well, it depends on a whole host of variables, but this top speed test really pushes the EVs to their limit for a number of reasons. Out of Spec takes the quad-motor R1T with the large battery pack and Taycan Taycan 4 Cross Turismo to a dry lake bed in the desert. How fast can they go?
CARS
topgear.com

The new Smart #1 is an extremely grumpy electric crossover

Mini Countryman-sized EV arrives with 268bhp and a 260-mile range. Skip 20 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Smart has finally unveiled the first car of its new era, and surprise surprise - it’s an all-electric crossover. It’s even...
CARS
topgear.com

BMW M3 Competition – long-term review

It may have taken BMW 35 years to double the driveshafts and send shove to the front wheels of an M3, but how exactly does its four-wheel-drive system (‘M xDrive’ in BMW speak) actually work? Well, strap on your bestest brain as it isn’t your traditional 4WD system.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which 2022 BMW iX Is Best?

The BMW iX marks the brand’s first EV SUV. It features a bold design, about 300 miles of range, and all-wheel drive. All of which makes it an ideal EV for those looking for something that comes from a luxury manufacturer. The iX competes with models like the Model X, e-tron, and more. But with BMW’s automotive heritage, it should do well at holding its own. The 2022 BMW iX may not be marketed as a true SUV, but it does offer SUV practicality. And shoppers may be wondering which model is the right pick for their specific needs.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1990 Lexus LS 400

While Honda was the first Japanese car company to have a North American showroom hit with a new luxury brand, the Legend lacked the imposing bulk to really threaten the flagship sedans of competitors based in Michigan and Europe (and, on top of that, it had Accord running gear and Rover DNA). Nissan and Toyota got into the luxury-sedan game here in the 1990 model year, when the Infiniti and Lexus brands had their debuts here with the Q45 and LS 400, respectively.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford 3D Printing Technology More Autonomous Than Ever Before

Ford has dabbled in 3D printing technology for years now, using gigantic printers to make automotive components, medical equipment, and even converting waste into parts. Through various partnerships, Ford 3D printing technology has also improved in recent months, aiding in metal production and also giving 2022 Ford Maverick owners easy templates to create their own accessories as well. Over time, Ford 3D printing technology has also become more autonomous than ever before, which is fitting for an automaker that has invested heavily in AV tech over the past several years.
ENGINEERING
insideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Review After 200,000 Miles

The Tesla Model 3 is the best-selling EV of all time, yet given that it's only been on sale since 2017 just a handful of people have managed to drive one for more than 200,000 miles. One such person is Arthur Driessen, who runs the YouTube channel Voyage Without Carbon. Arthur uses his Model 3 to travel around North America and create content for his channel. Since he took delivery of his Long Range Model 3 in March 2018, he has clocked up over 200,000 miles.
CARS
topgear.com

This 216mph Ford GT celebrates the famous 1966 Le Mans win

The first question on your lips is likely the most pertinent. Who on earth is Holman Moody?. Well, Holman Moody is the now defunct race team that helped Ford make the MkII GT40 race car very racy indeed. Tasked by Ford’s Le Mans committee, Holman Moody (and of course Shelby American) spent eight days smashing out 265 laps sorting out the fundamentals.
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Looks like the next Honda NSX will be an all-electric supercar

Honda has said it’ll introduce two EV sports cars in the near future, with one being a ‘flagship’ model. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The second-generation Honda NSX was well ahead of the...
CARS
Engadget

Electrify your bike rides with the Ride1Up 700 Series

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Electric bicycles can offer a fun, convenient way to get from point A to B. However, they aren’t all created equal. Some bikes have just enough range to get you to and from work every day. Others are built for long weekend joyrides on the trail. Or perhaps you’re looking for something that can handle both, such as the 700 Series from Ride1Up.
BICYCLES
torquenews.com

Toyota Aygo May Be Europe’s Answer to Traffic Problem

Last week, Toyota Europe unveiled the new 2023 Toyota Aygo for the European market. This compact little hatch may be the answer to Europe’s traffic problem. Go to any major European city or suburb and you’ll see two things: small cars and bicycles. The problem is that driving a big car in Paris or London is not that practical. That’s why big automakers like Ford, Honda, and Toyota who operate in Europe make exclusively small and practical cars for them. Take for example the Honda Jazz. It's small, reliable, and most importantly, practical. Because of this, automakers compete for who can make the most spacious, practical, economical, and most importantly, small cars for European buyers.
CARS
topgear.com

Has Maserati just shown us the 1,200bhp all-electric GranTurismo?

Maserati has announced that it’s teaming up with ROKiT Venturi Racing for its 2023 Formula E entry, and in a sneaky move to get everyone in the automotive world writing about this, the bosses of the two firms shook hands in front of what looks to be the long-promised GranTurismo Folgore EV.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica combines power and poise

Lamborghini in March said the Huracan and Urus will each receive two variants this year and that these will be the last Lamborghinis to be launched without any form of electrification. On Tuesday, the first of these new models was revealed in the form of the Huracan Tecnica. It essentially...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Hypnotic Sound Of The Pininfarina Battista's Electric Motors

As the fully-electric era draws closer and closer, automakers known for producing sports cars face a battle to instill a tangible emotional quality in cars without an internal combustion engine. One aspect that has come under increasing scrutiny is the audible quality of an EV. BMW has turned to legendary music composer Hans Zimmer to incorporate an immersive sound experience in EVs like the iX M60, and Dodge has promised that its upcoming electric muscle car will have a shocking sound.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Fisker Is Reportedly Making an Electric Vehicle Under $30,000

While we’re waiting for the all-new Fisker Ocean SUV to arrive at the end of this year, the new startup electric automaker opened reservations for its second EV. The PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution) is tentatively set to arrive in 2024. The exciting part of this news is that the PEAR will start at $29,900, and that’s before any incentives or taxes.
CARS
topgear.com

The Mercedes Vision EQXX has driven over 1,000km on a single charge

That’s over 626 miles. Merc smashes its real-world range target at the first attempt. Skip 16 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. On Tuesday 5 April the all-electric one-off Mercedes Vision EQXX concept turned a wheel on a...
CARS
topgear.com

Spare £1.25m? The Tushek TS900 Apex is your next hybrid hypercar

Fancy a 1,350bhp hypercar that weighs 1,350kg? Orders are open for the Slovenian Tushek. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Great news for all those who missed out on a Koenigsegg One:1 – Slovenian company Tushek has...
BUYING CARS

