The new BMW X7 is 400% more obnoxious than before

The BMW iX marks the brand’s first EV SUV. It features a bold design, about 300 miles of range, and all-wheel drive. All of which makes it an ideal EV for those looking for something that comes from a luxury manufacturer. The iX competes with models like the Model X, e-tron, and more. But with BMW’s automotive heritage, it should do well at holding its own. The 2022 BMW iX may not be marketed as a true SUV, but it does offer SUV practicality. And shoppers may be wondering which model is the right pick for their specific needs.

