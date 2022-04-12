ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Madrid Outlasts Chelsea in Thriller, Advances to Champions League Semifinals

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 1 day ago

Karim Benzema is inevitable. The French star scored the winning goal in extra time as Real Madrid sent Chelsea packing 5-4 on aggregate in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Benzema put Chelsea to the sword in the first leg with a hat trick at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea manager...

