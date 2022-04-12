ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Facing primary, Georgia's Kemp delivers on looser gun laws

By By JEFF AMY
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lx6X3_0f7JI2TK00

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is enacting a law abolishing the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public. The Republican signed the bill Tuesday at a sporting good store in suburban Atlanta. It takes effect immediately. Kemp supported what advocates call constitutional carry when he ran for governor in 2018. He intensified his advocacy for the measure when former U.S. Sen. David Perdue launched a Republican primary challenge against Kemp. Supporters say the measure lets people defend themselves without government permission. Opponents say that a abolishing the background check for a permit will ease the way for thousands of people to carry guns illegally.

Comments / 15

Related
Fox News

Ron DeSantis says if Stacey Abrams wins election it will create a Florida-Georgia 'cold war'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday said that if Stacey Abrams wins Georgia's gubernatorial election this fall it would cause a "cold war" between the two states. "If Stacey Abrams is elected governor of Georgia, I just want to be honest, that will be a cold war between Florida and Georgia," DeSantis said at a press conference about infrastructure, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Douglasville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Perdue
Person
Brian Kemp
The Georgia Sun

Two Georgia military bases are being renamed. Here’s why

Georgia’s Fort Gordon and Fort Benning are among nine Army bases that will be getting new names. The Naming Commission, which Congress created last year to rename military installations named for historical figures with ties to the Confederacy, has developed a list of fewer than 100 names it is considering. The panel will make recommendations to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services committees by Oct. 1.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws#Ap#Georgians#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJCL

Republican Kandiss Taylor qualifies to run for Georgia's governor seat

Doctor Kandiss Taylor has qualified for the Republican primary in Georgia's race for Governor. Doctor Taylor is from Baxley and has worked in education for 19 years. Baxley is running on a pro-faith, pro-fun, and pro-life platform. Doctor Taylor will be on the May 24th Republican primary ballot along with...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Georgia residents urged to keep an eye out for large invasive lizards that "eat almost anything"

Georgia's wildlife agency is once again asking residents to report sightings of an invasive lizard that can pose a threat to native species. The state Department of Natural Resources is trying to locate and remove South American tegus from Georgia before the lizards can thrive in greater numbers. So far, the state's only known wild population has been found in Toombs and Tattnall counties in southeast Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy